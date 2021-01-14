ATLANTA — Colquitt County is one of more than 70 counties across the state that will receive child car seats through a Child Passenger Safety Mini-Grant from the Child Occupant Safety Project, an effort of the Injury Prevention Program of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Child Passenger Safety Mini-Grant program helps county health departments and their community partners reduce the number of injuries and deaths among children in Georgia, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Funding for these efforts is provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The Mini-Grant program has provided education, car seats and booster seats around the state since 2007, the press release said. As a result of those efforts, more than 385 Georgia children who were involved in crashes avoided serious injury, even death.
“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children and it’s up to all of us to do everything we can to protect our children on the road,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Buckling up our children is the best way to save lives and reduce injuries.”
Throughout Georgia, DPH and county health departments work with community partners to educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offer car seat inspections and provide car seats and booster seats to financially eligible families. Through the Car Seat Mini-Grant program, agencies supporting counties throughout the state are working to keep Georgia’s children safe. These programs help families get their children buckled up right, every trip, every time.
“DPH takes great pride in providing opportunities to enhance community outreach programs in Georgia,” the press release said. “Through our collective efforts, we can make considerable strides in achieving our goals. For more information on the child Occupant Safety Project, please email injury@dph.ga.gov or call 404-463-1487.”
