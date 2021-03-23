ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The public comment period will be open to the public through March 31, 2021.
The STIP is Georgia DOT’s four-year plan for transportation and capital improvement. The STIP lists federally-funded projects statewide, except for those located in Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO) — generally areas in Georgia with big cities.
The STIP public involvement process gives all citizens and interested stakeholders the opportunity to provide input on how your tax dollars will be invested for the next four years, according to a press release from the GDOT. However, in keeping with Gov. Brian Kemp’s directive to keep state government agencies functioning safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, GDOT is hosting a virtual public involvement platform for input on the STIP which can be viewed at the following website: www.dot.ga.gov/STIPoutreach.
This website provides the opportunity to learn about the projects included in the STIP and allows you to offer comments through an online survey. Visitors to the site can view projects using an interactive mapping tool. Citizens wishing to view printed displays of the mapped projects for their GDOT District in person can do so by calling their GDOT district office to schedule a time to stop by during business hours Monday-Friday.
In District 4, which includes Colquitt County, residents can call (229) 391-5430 or visit the DOT office at 710 W. Second St., Tifton, Ga.
Georgia DOT seeks rural communities’ input on transportation plan
- Staff Reports
