MACON, Ga. – The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children’s book “How to Grow a Monster” to nearly 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS).
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) and Georgia EMC have given each county Farm Bureau in Georgia enough books for every public library in the county. Colquitt EMC and Colquitt County Farm Bureau recently delivered a copy of the book to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library.
“How to Grow a Monster,” written by Kiki Thorpe and illustrated by Barbara Bongini, explores the theme of gardening and includes a gardening-related activity for children to try themselves, according to a press release from the Georgia Farm Bureau. Tapping into the popular makers movement (hands-on learning), the book is part of a series of fun, easy-to-read stories that focus on problem-solving and hands-on action. The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture selected the book as its 2022 Book of the Year for its accurate and positive portrayal of agriculture.
“The GFA is thrilled to partner with Georgia EMC and Georgia Farm Bureau to donate the book,” the release said. “The GFA began donating accurate books about agriculture to each public library in Georgia in 2016. Georgia EMC joined the foundation in this endeavor in 2018.”
