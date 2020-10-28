MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and the Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children’s book “Full of Beans: Henry Ford Grows a Car” to the more than 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS).
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) and Georgia EMC have given each county Farm Bureau in Georgia enough books for every public library in the county. Colquitt County Farm Bureau recently delivered a copy of the book to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Public Library.
“Full of Beans: Henry Ford Grows a Car” by Peggy Thomas introduces readers to the many products soybeans are used to make and how inventor Henry Ford explored ways to use soybeans. The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture selected the book as its 2020 Book of the Year for its accurate and positive portrayal of agriculture, according to a press release from the Georgia Farm Bureau.
The GFA is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to preparing the next generation of leaders for success in Georgia agriculture. The GFA works with Georgia Farm Bureau and other Georgia agricultural and educational organizations to achieve its mission. The foundation offers scholarships to students pursuing agricultural careers, funds leadership development programs and projects that increase the public’s understanding of agriculture. It will soon launch the Georgia Ag Experience, a mobile classroom that introduces third through fifth graders to Georgia’s top crops. To make a tax-deductible donation or learn more about the foundation, visit www.gafoundationag.org or contact GFA Executive Director Lily Baucom at 478-405-3461 or lrbaucom@gfb.org.
Georgia EMC is the statewide trade association that represents the 41 electric cooperatives across Georgia, Oglethorpe Power Corp., Georgia Transmission Corp. and Georgia System Operations Corp. Collectively these customer-owned co-ops provide electricity and related services to 4.4 million people across 73% of the state’s land area. Visit www.georgiaemc.com to learn more about Georgia EMC.
