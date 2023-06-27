MOULTRIE – Monday afternoon marked a major milestone for Moultrie native Amy Johnson as the Georgia Municipal Association honored her with the Starr Award.
Johnson was presented the award by Susan M. Starr in front of more than 1,000 local government elected officials and personnel during the Georgia Municipal Association’s Annual Convention in Savannah, Ga.
“In a crowd of 1,000 people, it was very humbling and surprising to be recognized,” she said in an interview Tuesday morning.
The Starr Award was established in 2019 in memory of Mike Starr, who served as the Georgia Cities Foundation’s president for two decades until his death that year. The award is given to an individual who has made a significant contribution toward creating a unique and vibrant environment in the downtown area of a city in Georgia.
Mayor William “Bill” McIntosh, who received the award in its inaugural year, said, “Mike Starr was a very forward looking leader, and he encouraged cities and downtowns in the State of Georiga to improve. We have a great team at the City of Moultrie. Amy Johnson is an exceptional, hardworking and resourceful person who has done a tremendous job at keeping and improving the vibrance of downtown. We’re proud of Amy for receiving this award and it's a deserved recognition of her hard work and talent.”
City Manager Pete Dillard agreed. “Amy Johnson, as far as me, is one of the people who has made this job so enjoyable because of her knowledge, dedication and hard work for downtown Moultrie," he said. "I’ve seen her at 8 o’clock in the morning and 7 o’clock at night walking people around showing them potential sites for a business. The time of day or night has never deterred her. She is always working to sell Moultrie and make Moultrie better.”
Johnson’s local government career has been ongoing for 27 years. Local government has always been a constant staple in her household. Her participation began during her childhood with her father, longtime County Commissioner Billy Herndon.
“I grew up in a home where my father was in local government. He was a county commissioner. I grew up hearing about how the government ran and how it was important to take care of the citizen and to make the right choices for the citizen and for the betterment of the community. I was in that atmosphere for many years,” she said.
She initially intended to pursue a career at a public relations agency but instead began her experience in the City of Douglas and later transitioned to the City of Moultrie where she's been the Downtown Economic Development and Public Relations director for nearly 25 years.
As director, Johnson has contributed to the Streetscape Project, the Pocket Park, Mule Barn Park, South Main Parking Lot, The Sportsman's Breezeway, the Covered Breezeway, and currently, the Theatre Block Renovation.
“Local government just ended up being my passion. I was able to come back to Moultrie, and I think it matters when you are in a place that matters. I care about Moultrie-Colquitt County because it took care of me as a child,” she said. “I was able to move away and compare Moultrie to some other communities and see what a great community Moultrie is, and how fortunate I have been to be able to come back and help give back to the town that gave to me.”
Johnson ensured that economic growth and development are not at a halting point for the city. Each week, the welcome center engages with at least five business inquiries about joining the downtown area or elsewhere in Moultrie. More than 136 jobs were added in downtown Moultrie and private and public investments in revitalization efforts topped $8 million in the last five years.
She deemed consistency in leadership and the elected local officials understanding that downtown is the heart of the community as a major factor in the City of Moultrie’s recent success.
“In 10 years, I see more housing downtown. I see more business, more buildings being renovated and more commerce. We're not at a stopping point right now. We have to continue to enhance and to do better. We will never be at a stopping point where we say we’re finished because downtime development is ever-changing, and so you have to continue to stay on top of it,” Johnson explained.
She named the City of Moultrie’s elected officials and departments along with the following organizations for their contributions: Downtown Development Authority, Downtown Tomorrow Inc. and the Downtown Moultrie Association.
