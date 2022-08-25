TIFTON, Ga. — From a petting zoo to milking a fiberglass cow, Destination Ag Day on Sept. 17 promises lifetime memories for all visitors to the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on that day at the Museum, guests can explore how agriculture impacts them in their daily lives through a variety of hands-on activities.
This family-fun filled day includes crafts, a petting zoo, tractor displays, and interactive activities allowing guests of all ages to discover the importance of agriculture. Guests can milk Buttercup, the fiberglass milking cow, experience the challenges birds face during a migration game, and create their own monarch caterpillar themed bracelet.
“Destination Ag Day is not only just learning about agriculture, but also a celebration of how important it is to each of us every day,” Kelly Scott, the Museum’s agriculture and natural resources supervisor, said.
Destination Ag at the Museum has provided field trip experiences in agriculture and natural resources for more than 40,000 elementary aged children since 2016. The program has also connected with additional students and adults through outreach at schools, regional festivals, the Family Farm Book series, and the Traveling Trunks program in partnership with the Georgia Farm Bureau.
“We are always looking for exciting ways to increase engagement with agriculture and natural resources, and this event will allow us to connect even more children and families with where their food, fiber, and shelter comes from,” Scott said.
Admission for the day is $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens. A free child (ages 17 and under) admission is included with every paid adult purchase. For more information, interested persons can contact Scott at (229) 391-5221.
