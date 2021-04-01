OMEGA, Ga. — In conjunction with Georgia AG Literacy Day, the Georgia Peanut Commission donated 50 copies of “A Home Run for Peanuts” to Omega Elementary School’s newest “book vending machine.” Twenty copies were also provided to each homeroom teacher’s class, along with the educator’s guide that includes lesson plans for each area of interest.
“We’re hoping our book vending machine and the Georgia Peanut Commission donations will help put a book in the hand of each child,” says school Principal Jim Byers.
The book vending machine allows students to earn tokens for the machine by showing an increase in various knowledge levels, according to a press release from the Peanut Commission. Any books acquired from the machine by the students will be theirs to keep. Students are also able to choose any book from the machine they want, regardless of grade or reading level. This is the first book vending machine in South Georgia.
“We are excited to donate these books for Omega Elementary School’s new vending machine,” says Tim Burch, GPC Education & Information chairman. “Our hope is the children who receive a copy of the book, will be better informed of where peanuts come from.”
“A Home Run for Peanuts” celebrates Georgia’s peanut farmers and introduces young readers to the seasons on the farm and how peanuts are grown, harvested and processed. Students will learn about where their food comes from in this vibrant, fun, memorable story, the GPC said. Copies can be purchased from www.gapeanuts.com.
More information about the book vending machine can be found at www.globalvendinggroup.com.
