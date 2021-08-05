TIFTON, Ga. — The Georgia Peanut Commission plans to host three Farm Bill Listening Sessions during the month of August across the peanut belt. The listening sessions will help prepare for the 2023 Farm Bill.
“The commission wants to hear from farmers on their view of the current peanut program. We also want to identify challenges the farmers face,” says Don Koehler, Georgia Peanut Commission executive director. “The listening sessions will help the commission in setting policy direction going into this farm bill.”
The listening sessions will be held on the following days and locations.
• Aug. 24, 1-3 p.m.: Decatur County Extension Office, 101 B Ag Lane, Bainbridge, Georgia 39817.
• Aug. 26, 1-3 p.m.: Bulloch County Extension Office, 151 Langston Chapel Road, Suite 600, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.
• Aug. 30, 10 a.m.-noon: Tift County Extension Office, 1468 Carpenter Road South, Tifton, Georgia 31794.
The listening sessions precede congressional listening sessions, which may start late this year or early in 2022. For additional information on the Georgia Peanut Commission and legislative updates, visit www.gapeanuts.com.
