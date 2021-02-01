TIFTON, Ga. — The Georgia Peanut Commission will hold the annual Research Report Day, Feb. 10, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. at its headquarters in Tifton, Georgia, and available virtually. The event provides growers and industry representatives an opportunity to hear the latest reports and newest information available on peanut research projects funded by GPC in 2020.
“The commission works to wisely invest peanut farmers’ dollars into research projects across Georgia in an effort to reduce production input costs and improve agronomic techniques,” says Donald Chase, GPC Research Committee chairman. “Although some of the findings are preliminary, the projects are exciting, and many times new recommendations or observations are announced.”
GPC awarded $739,693 to peanut research facilities in the state during 2020. This effort funds 40 research projects from the University of Georgia, the USDA Agricultural Research Service and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The research programs primarily focus on peanut breeding, conservation methods, irrigation and water management, as well as pests, weed and disease management.
Individuals interested in participating in the virtual report presentations should contact GPC at 229-386-3470 or email Hannah Jones at hannah@gapeanuts.com. The agenda for the GPC Research Report Day is available online at www.gapeanuts.com. All research reports will be available online following the GPC Research Report Day.
