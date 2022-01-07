TIFTON, Ga. — Producers can improve the bottom-line of their farming operation with knowledge, connections and information gained at the 45th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference, held at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center, Jan. 19-20. The show hours for Wednesday, Jan. 19, will be 1-5 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 20, will be 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Peanut farmers and those involved in the peanut industry will be able to learn more about the latest products, services and peanut research at the show, which is sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission.
The two-day show offers farmers an opportunity to view the products and services of more than 100 exhibitors and educational programs.
The University of Georgia Peanut Team will present an educational peanut production seminar on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 20, from 9 until 10:30 a.m., titled, “2021 Growing Season – Learning from a Very Challenging Year.” UGA specialists will present information and tips focusing on the impact of weather on growth and development, disease management, challenges in fertility and peanut sustainability. Farmers will have the opportunity to earn private or commercial pesticide applicator certification.
An Industry Seed Seminar will also be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 3:05 until 4:05 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 20, from 10:35 to 11:35 a.m. during the show. This event is sponsored by the American Peanut Shellers Association Committee on Variety & Seed Development, Southern Peanut Farmers Federation and the Georgia Peanut Commission. Growers will be able to learn about peanut varieties available for 2022 and varieties on the horizon.
During the show on Thursday, Jan. 20, there will be a free luncheon at noon for all peanut farmers in attendance. The Georgia Peanut Commission will also present a short program beginning at 12:15 p.m. that will cover award presentations and an update from the National Peanut Board and Washington, D.C.
The Georgia Peanut Commission, in cooperation with the OneBlood, will host a blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. during the show. Appointments can be scheduled in advance at www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #26218.
During this year’s show, Kelley Manufacturing Co. is providing the Grand Door Prize of one season’s use of a new peanut combine (choice of four-row, six-row or combine with Unload-On-The-Go option) and $5,000 cash money. At the end of the 2022 season, the winner has the option of purchasing the combine from an authorized KMC dealer with $15,000 off the list price. In lieu of the combine, the winner may choose the use of another KMC peanut harvest implement with a 10 percent discount off the list price for purchase.
Additionally, farmers can register to win the Grower Prize, donated by Amadas Industries. This prize includes a certificate good for $10,000 towards the purchase of any new Amadas self-propelled combine or $5,000 towards the purchase of a new four-row or six-row Amadas pull-type combine or $3,000 towards the purchase of a new Amadas six-row or eight-row peanut digger or $1,000 towards the purchase of a new Amadas peanut dump cart and a Grizzly cooler. Amadas is also offering a second prize including a certificate good for a parts credit of $1,000 for Amadas parts through a local authorized Amadas dealer.
The winners of the Grand Door Prize and the Grower Prize must be certified peanut farmers with an FSA farm number and must be present to win.
For more information on the show, contact GPC at 229-386-3470 or online at www.gapeanuts.com.
