TIFTON, Ga. — The Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation recently received a generous donation from the Georgia Power Foundation.
On Wednesday, June 9, Georgia Power’s Tifton Area Manager and SRTC Board Chair Lynn Lovett presented SRTC President Jim Glass with a $10,000 donation to the Foundation at SRTC.
The college’s foundation will use these funds to support nontraditional student scholarships, according to a press release from SRTC. These scholarships reward students for their academic achievement in programs where their gender is underrepresented.
The scholarships will also provide student recipients with financial assistance for tuition, books, and other fees. By offering more scholarships for students, the Foundation and SRTC hope to improve the skills, technical training, and educational level of the citizens of their community.
From left are Georgia Power Tifton Area Manager Lynn Lovett, SRTC President Jim Glass, Georgia Power Moultrie Local Manager Brent James, and Georgia Power Bainbridge Area Manager Fred Rudbeck.
