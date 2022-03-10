ALBANY, Ga. – Georgia's Own Credit Union, recognized as the third‐largest credit union in Georgia, announced promotions this week within its Moultrie branch.
Kristi Griffin, previously the community manager, has been promoted to private banking relationship manager for the Southwest Region, where she will provide concierge‐level services to members by laying the groundwork for future prosperity, addressing needs, and facilitating the management of Georgia's Own accounts, according to a press release from the credit union.
A native of Thomasville, Griffin has lived most of her life in Moultrie, where she has worked in the banking industry for 16 years.
"I started as a part‐time teller my senior year of high school as part of a work‐study program," Griffin explained. "I knew right away that banking was my passion."
Over the years, Griffin grew her banking career as she advanced to be a lender and market manager, where she oversaw daily operations, lending and customer relationships.
“I am excited for this opportunity to help our members with customized solutions that help grow their wealth,” Griffin said. “The expertise and knowledge within our Private Banking team are invaluable when it comes to assisting with the banking and lending needs of our members.”
Griffin is a member of Rotary and serves as the secretary and fundraising chair for Serenity House, a local domestic violence shelter for women and children.
In addition to Griffin’s movement within the company, John Joiner will assume the role of community manager for the Moultrie branch, overseeing four staff members in the daily operations. Joiner has been with Georgia's Own for 12 years, beginning his career as a teller before moving into member services, then in the business development department. Originally from Albany, Joiner currently resides in Sale City.
For more information on Georgia’s Own Credit Union, please visit GeorgiasOwn.org.
