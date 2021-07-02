Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program graduated its third class of residents on June 26 at Colquitt County Arts Center. Pictured, from left, are Georgia South Program Director Kirby Smith, DO; class of 2021 graduates Robert Jeter, MD, Giselle Piñeiro, DO, Kayla Batchelor, DO, and Madison Lamar Hill, DO; and Associate Program Director Woodwin Weeks, DO.