New residents recently matched with the Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program include, top row from left, Bayan Suleiman, MD, Montavious McKenzie, MD, Charles Haddad, MD, and Monica Drummond, DO. Residents matched with the new Georgia South Psychiatry Residency Program include, bottom row from left, Anthony Cimmino, MD, Xuan Ouyang, DO, and Richard Tricardo, MD.