MOULTRIE, Ga. — Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program welcomed its fifth class of residents at Colquitt Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, June 16.
The four residents who were honored include Jared Harris, M.D., Hyder Naqvi, D.O., Rickey Patel, M.D., and William Seemer, D.O.
When Colquitt Regional started the journey of beginning a residency program, one of the goals was to recruit residents who have a passion for the underserved communities in South Georgia. Since its inception, Georgia South has selected residents who fit that description, with many of them coming from the surrounding counties or areas similar to Colquitt County, the hospital said in a press release.
“We are excited to welcome our fifth class of residents to Georgia South and Moultrie,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “Our second class is about to graduate and, once again, two-thirds of the graduates will be joining our medical staff. That is something we are extremely proud of and want to continue doing – retaining residents to stay in South Georgia to practice.”
Harris, originally from Dublin, Georgia, attended the Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. where he received his medical degree. Prior to medical school, Harris earned a master’s degree in medical sciences from Morehouse School of Medicine and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Valdosta State University.
Naqvi hails from McDonough, Georgia. He received his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine campus in Suwanee, Georgia. Prior to medical school, Naqvi attended Georgia Southern University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Patel, a native of Valdosta, Georgia, attended medical school at American University of Antigua College of Medicine. Prior to obtaining his medical degree, Patel attended the University of Georgia, where he received a bachelor’s degree in microbiology.
Seemer comes to Moultrie from Jacksonville, Florida. He received his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee. Before medical school, Seemer received a master’s and bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of North Florida and a bachelor’s degree in organizational behavior from Rollins College, located in Winter Park, Florida.
Following tradition, each resident received a new white coat at the ceremony. This year’s coats were presented by Kirby Smith, D.O., Georgia South program director, and Woodwin Weeks, D.O., associate director.
“Since the start of Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program five years ago, each new year begins with a Welcome Ceremony in which a new class of resident physicians are presented with their white coats,” said Smith. “Each new class of residents will train with us for three years and hopefully choose to someday practice medicine in South Georgia. The Welcome Ceremony is always a special event, and we are excited to welcome Dr. Harris, Dr. Naqvi, Dr. Patel, and Dr. Seemer to Colquitt County and to Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program.”
Along with the presentation of their white coats, the residents were also gifted with engraved stethoscopes given by the Colquitt County Medical Alliance.
Also honored at the ceremony was Joseph Beavers, M.D., who received the 2019-2020 Preceptor of the Year Award. This award is voted on by all current residents to recognize an outstanding physician with whom all residents have worked.
“COVID-19 forced us to have a smaller ceremony this year, so it was limited to only hospital staff and immediate family members of residents,” said Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D. “While it was a limited gathering, the outpouring of support was evident from the staff at Colquitt Regional. They were also presented gift baskets on behalf of the Moultrie Chamber, which are just small indicators of the hospitality they will be shown during their time here in Moultrie.”
Georgia South will be graduating its second class of residents on Saturday, June 27. The class of 2020 includes, Dr. Catie Duskin, Dr. Hematheja Lanka, and Dr. Valerie Sherrer.
