MOULTRIE, Ga. – On Tuesday, June 14, Georgia South Graduate Medical Education welcomed its first class of psychiatry residents and seventh class of family medicine residents. The annual Residents Celebration was held at Southern Regional Technical College.
Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program was established in 2016 as a way for the hospital to address physician shortages in underserved areas, particularly in South Georgia. Since the inception of the program, Colquitt Regional has continued its commitment to finding physicians with a passion for serving rural communities. Similarly, in 2019, the hospital saw a need for mental healthcare professionals in the region and embarked on a journey to establish a psychiatry residency program.
“When it comes to services at Colquitt Regional, when we see a need, our goal is to do whatever we can to fill that need for our patients and community members,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “When it became evident that our region was in desperate need of mental healthcare physicians, we wasted no time and started building a new program from the ground. Our hope is that through this psychiatry residency, we will make a lasting impact on the mental health of this region for years to come.”
The inaugural class of psychiatry residents include Anthony Cimmino, MD, Xuan Ouyang, DO, and Richard Tricardo, MD.
Cimmino, a native of Ocean, New Jersey, attended medical school at Trinity School of Medicine. Prior to medical school, he obtained his master of business administration degree from Walden University and received his bachelor of arts degree in communications from Ramapo College of New Jersey.
Ouyang, originally from Birmingham, Alabama, received his medical degree from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine. He also attended Lincoln Memorial University, where he obtained his master of science degree in biomedical professions, and the University of Michigan, where he earned his bachelor of science degree in biology.
Tricardo, who hails from New York, attended medical school at St. George’s University School of Medicine. Prior to medical school, he also earned a law degree from St. John’s University School of Law, and a bachelor of arts degree in economics from New York University.
“It is a privilege to help build a program that values its residents and is deeply committed to providing the best learning and training possible,” said Georgia South Psychiatry Residency Program Director Lisa Rudolph-Watson, MD. “Much like the first class of family medicine residents, the inaugural group of psychiatry residents have entrusted us with the next four years of their medical education, and we are honored that they chose us. Moultrie has proven to be a community that values partnership and collaboration. While Colquitt Regional will be home to these residents, they will benefit from gaining a wide range of clinical experience from mental health facilities such as Turning Point Hospital, Georgia Pines, and Vandemark Psychiatry and Counseling.”
The incoming family medicine residents include Monica Drummond, DO, Charles Haddad, MD, Montavious McKenzie, MD, and Bayan Suleiman, MD.
Drummond, originally from North Point, Florida, attended Campbell University Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine. Prior to medical school, she obtained her master of healthcare sciences degree in biomedical science from Liberty University and a bachelor of science degree in psychology from the University of South Florida.
Haddad, a Jacksonville, Florida native, received his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine. Before medical school, he attended Florida State University where he earned a bachelor of science degree in biology.
McKenzie, who grew up in Albany, Georgia, attended medical school at American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. He also attended Albany State University, where he obtained his master of education degree in science education, and Valdosta State University, where he earned his bachelor of science degree in biology/chemistry.
Suleiman, who hails from The Bronx, New York, attended medical school at Trinity School of Medicine. Prior to medical school, she also attended The George Washington University Milkin Institute of Public Health, where she obtained her master of public health degree, and the University of Vermont, where she earned her bachelor of arts degree in mathematics.
Following tradition, each resident received a new white coat at the ceremony. This year’s coats were presented by Watson, Georgia South Family Medicine Program Director Kirby Smith, D.O., and Chief Academic Officer Woodwin Weeks, D.O.
“We are excited to welcome another outstanding slate of residents to our program,” said Smith. “From day one, our mission has been to recruit the very best residents and mold them to become compassionate, competent, well-rounded family medicine physicians. This class, like the ones before, has shown their excitement and eagerness to take on the next step in their training.”
Also honored at the ceremony was Tamara Johnson, M.D., who received the 2021-2022 Preceptor of the Year Award. This award is voted on by all current residents to recognize an outstanding physician who has had a positive impact on their training.
Georgia South graduated its fourth class of residents on Saturday, June 25. The class of 2022 includes Arian Baker, M.D., Ethan McBrayer, D.O., Jermaine Robinson, D.O., and Stephen Yarbrough, D.O.
“Each year, our community turns out to support the incoming class of residents and this year was no different,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner, Jr. “We are proud that these residents have selected Moultrie and Colquitt Regional as their home for the next few years and look forward to having them as part of our community.”
For more information on Georgia South Graduate Medical Education, please contact Victoria Gallagher at 229-502-9769.
