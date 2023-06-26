Georgia South welcomes new residents

MOULTRIE – On Tuesday, June 20, Georgia South Graduate Medical Education welcomed its eighth class of family medicine residents and second class of psychiatry residents. The annual Residents Celebration was held at Southern Regional Technical College.
Among the seven residents, two are Moultrie natives, who both graduated from Colquitt County High School, according to a press release from Colquitt Regional Medical Center, which sponsors Georgia South.
Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program was established in 2016 as a way for the hospital to address physician shortages in underserved areas, particularly in South Georgia, the press release said. Since the program’s inception, Colquitt Regional has continued its commitment to finding physicians with a passion for serving rural communities. Similarly, in 2019, the hospital saw a need for mental healthcare professionals in the region and embarked on a journey to establish a psychiatry residency program.
“Colquitt Regional has shown its commitment to creating opportunities for enhanced graduate medical education year after year — from the decision to start a family medicine residency program to now offering a psychiatry track and opening a brand new medical education facility soon,” said Colquitt Regional President Jim Matney. “Our health system will continue to assess the needs of this community and the medical learners in our region and ensure that the necessary resources, training, and technologies are accessible to help them provide the best care possible.”
The incoming family medicine residents include Christian Edwards, DO; Shelby Flowers, DO; Carol Medina, MD; and Allison Tresner, DO.
Edwards, born and raised in Moultrie, attended medical school at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine – South Georgia. Prior to medical school, he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in religion from the University of Georgia.
Flowers, another native of Moultrie, received her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine – South Georgia. Before medical school, she attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
Medina, originally from Jacksonville, Florida, attended medical school at Ross University School of Medicine. She also attended the University of North Florida, where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical science.
Tresner, who hails from Riverview, Michigan, attended medical school at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine – South Georgia. Prior to medical school, she attended Florida Atlantic University, where she received her Master of Science degree in exercise science and health promotion, and Concordia University, where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in exercise physiology.
“This is the eighth year that we have welcomed a new class of family medicine residents, and the excitement remains,” said Family Medicine Program Director Kirby Smith, DO. “Our goal has always been to make a lasting impact on the medical field and our region by training the next generation of physicians. This new class of residents has already exhibited their commitment and excitement and we are happy to welcome them into the Georgia South family.”
The second class of psychiatry residents includes Rizwana Ashraf, MD; Woody Gramling, DO; and Brandon Krout, MD.
Ashraf, a native of Houston, Texas, attended medical school at Trinity School of Medicine. Prior to medical school, she obtained her Master of Professional Studies degree in public health administration from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, and received her Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Houston Baptist University.
Gramling, originally from St. Petersburg, Florida, received his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine – South Georgia. He also attended the University of South Florida, where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry.
Krout, who hails from Vancouver, Washington, attended medical school at St. Martinus University Faculty of Medicine. Prior to medical school, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in pre-professional biology and biochemistry from Brigham Young University.
“Over the past several years, we have worked diligently to implement a psychiatry residency program,” said Georgia South Psychiatry Residency Program Director Lisa Rudolph-Watson, MD. “We welcomed our first class of residents this time last year, and seeing them complete their first year of training has been such a gratifying and rewarding experience. I have no doubt that the second class of residents will have the same wonderful experience.”
Following tradition, each resident received a new white coat at the ceremony. This year’s coats were presented by Program Directors Lisa Rudolph-Watson, MD, and Kirby Smith, DO, and Chief Academic Officer Woodwin Weeks, DO.
The ceremony included presentations of two awards. Family Medicine Preceptor of the Year was presented to Joey Beavers, MD, and Psychiatry Preceptor of the Year was presented to Muhammad Alam, MD. These awards are voted on by all current residents to recognize outstanding physicians who have had a positive impact on their training.
Georgia South also graduated its fifth class of residents on Saturday, June 24. The class of 2023 includes Hyder Naqvi, DO; Rickey Patel, MD; and William Seemer, DO.
“Many people have dreamed of a medical education pipeline for our region,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner Jr. “This year was particularly meaningful as we welcomed two residents who received their K-12 and medical education right here in Southwest Georgia.”
For more information on Georgia South Graduate Medical Education, please contact Victoria Gallagher at 229-502-9769.
