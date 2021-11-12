Prosecutor Joshua Scroggins and witness Hayes Lightsey wait to begin opening statements during a mock trial held recently in their Georgia Studies class at C.A. Gray Junior High School. The mock trial enabled the students to better understand the judicial system.
Georgia Studies students participate in mock trial
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ALBANY [mdash] Henry Holland (Holly) Dunn, 75, of Albany, died November 8, 2021 in Moultrie, GA. His funeral will be 2 PM on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Kimbrell-Stern. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Kimbrell-Stern beginning at 1 PM. The Rev. Walter Hobgood will off…
Most Popular
Articles
- Shot fired in domestic incident; deputies seek suspect
- Carolina woman missing after leaving Moultrie, Tifton
- Grandson pleads guilty, mentally ill in fatal stabbing
- Packers to play host to Walton next Friday
- Crime reports for Nov. 8, 2021
- Crime reports for Nov. 9, 2021
- Crime reports for Nov. 10, 2021
- Wiggins recalls those who helped him achieve athletic and professional success
- Two CCHS students place in Skills Challenge
- Former corrections officer pleads guilty
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.