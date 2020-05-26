MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded the Southern Regional Technical College Foundation a $10,000 grant to support adult literacy.
This local grant is part of more than $8.6 million in grants awarded to more than 950 schools, nonprofits and organizations across the communities Dollar General serves.
“Our service delivery area has communities where 15-27% of the adult population do not have a high school diploma or its equivalent,” said SRTC’s Director of Adult Education Melissa Burtle. “The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been a great supporter of the adult education program at SRTC by providing much needed scholarships for GED testing, tutoring, and promoting literacy efforts in the community.”
