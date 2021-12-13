HARTSFIELD, Ga. — Gin Creek Vineyards and Winery in Hartsfield was recognized with four awards at the Georgia Trustees Wine and Spirits Challenge in November, including a prestigious double gold medal.
The double gold was won by the winery’s Lenoir 2012, made from French-American hybrid grapes. The wine received the Thomas McCall Award for the best hybrid grape wine in the state.
Gin Creek also received silver awards for its Packhouse Red 2012 Lenoir and its South Peach 2020 Carlos + Peach wines.
It added a bronze award for its “Blue Boy” 2020 Noble + Blueberry.
Gin Creek has long been a wedding venue, but in March 2011 it transplanted two-year-old grape vines and created RoseMott Vineyards. Colquitt County approved an alcohol license for a farm winery there in late 2013 and Gin Creek opened its tasting room a few months later.
