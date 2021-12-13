Doug and Susan DeMott received awards for wines produced at Gin Creek Vineyards and Winery during the Georgia Trustees Wine and Spirits Challenge in November. From left are Stephen Porter, Asa Porter, DuBose Porter, the DeMotts and Inman Porter. The Porters sponsored the Thomas McCall Award, which recognizes the best hybrid grape wine in the state, an honor that went to Gin Creek's Lenoir 2012.