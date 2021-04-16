MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Give Kindness Wings Counseling Center located at 18 South Main Street in Moultrie, Georgia.
Give Kindness Wings Counseling Center is owned by Kayla Purvis, LCSW, and is a counseling practice that specializes in services for adults and adolescents in the areas of trauma, mental health, substance abuse, and family dsfunction. The practice houses three full time therapists available to meet the needs of the client.
Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
You can reach Give Kindness Wings Counseling Center by calling 229-985-0103 or visit their Facebook page listed as Give Kindness Wings Counseling Center. Most major insurances are accepted, and cash prices are available.
Pictured center cutting the ribbon is owner Kayla Purvis, LCSW, along with Give Kindness Wings Counseling Center staff, family, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.