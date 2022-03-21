NORMAN PARK, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening and new member ribbon cutting for Golden Shield Real Estate Team located at 4428 Highway 319 North in Norman Park, Georgia.
The business is owned by Lee and Ginny Henry with Tim Henry as broker. They are a real estate company that specializes in auctions, traditional listings, and land sales.
Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.
You can reach them by calling 229-715-7623 or visit their website listed as www.goldenshieldrealestateteam.com and their Facebook page at Golden Shield Real Estate Team.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is co-owner Ginny Henry, along with family, friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
