COLUMBUS, Ga. — Goodwill Southern Rivers announced last week that it is donating $30,000 for humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens in response to what has been reported as one of the largest and fastest displacement crises since World War II.
The donation is the result of a recent campaign whereby Goodwill donated a portion of weekend sales along with Goodwill customers rounding up their purchases at the register.
Goodwill Southern Rivers is one of 156 independent, community-based Goodwill nonprofits. Headquartered in Columbus, Ga., it serves 50 counties in east Alabama and west Georgia. Among its facilities is the store in Moultrie that opened in August 2021.
Goodwill President and CEO Jack Warden stated, “Over six million people have fled the Ukraine as a result of the conflict with Russia and countless others remain trapped there under extremely dangerous and dire circumstances. Images of families fleeing their homes have been deeply disturbing to all of us here at GoodwillSR.”
Warden continued, “It is our hope that this donation will help alleviate, at least in part, a portion of the human suffering that we see happening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.