MOULTRIE, Ga. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers has announced its store in Moultrie will open Aug. 19.
The new store, located in the old Goody’s building next to Cato Fashions at 141 Talmadge Drive S.E., will employ 25 team members from the Moultrie community and have 15,000 square feet of retail space in addition to a 6,000 square foot production area, according to a press release from the organization. The new Goodwill location will also include a convenient drive-up drop-off donor door located on the backside of the store.
With the addition of the Moultrie location, GoodwillSR now has a total of 15 retail stores across its 50-county territory that covers parts of east Alabama and west Georgia.
The grand opening on Aug. 19will be attended by local dignitaries, as well as by Goodwill staff and loyal customers, the press release said. All shoppers who attend the grand opening between 10 a.m. and noon will also be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is one of 156 independent, community- based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia. It provides employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops and more to spur job placement and economic stability in the communities it serves.
Most of its community services are funded by revenue generated at its stores.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, visit www.goodwillsr.org.
