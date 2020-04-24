ADEL, Ga. – Gov. Brian Kemp visited South Georgia today, making stops in Pelham and Adel to assess the damage dealt by Thursday’s tornadoes.
“This isn’t the first time we had to deal with tornadoes this year,” Kemp said. “We had a very bad one that was truly devastating with a lot of loss of life on Easter Sunday and then on into that Monday.
“Thankfully the damage we’ve seen here in Cook County and over in Pelham – while the damage has been significant – has brought very few minor injuries and no fatalities,” the governor said. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed on that, and certainly keeping everyone affected in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate the mayor, the commissioners, and all the law enforcement’s efforts here on the ground.”
Commissioner Mark Williams from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources sent chainsaw teams out to assess and tackle the damage, many of whom were present as the governor toured the area.
“We’re very thankful for the quick state response as well as the private sector folks,” said Kemp. “We’ve got a lot of power company employees out here trying to get the lines back up and get the power back on. We’re just glad that we don’t have any fatalities.”
Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson spoke about the possibility of aid for the affected areas.
“That’s one reason why we like to get on the ground and see the damage for ourselves,” Bryson said. “We have to get our teams from GEM and Homeland Security on the ground so that we can help and have a visual of what we are assessing. We’re working with the local governments and doing assessments now. And as we document the damages here, we’ll reach out to FEMA and ask for joint assessment with them and we’ll make that process move as quickly as we can. and in the interim, even if we don’t receive federal assistance, we’ll be working with a lot of private partners and volunteer groups to come in and assist us.”
Three tornadoes were reported in the Adel and Pelham areas, with the first one hitting Pelham and then moving east at about 55 miles per hour. Almost two hours later, the second tornado was confirmed east of Pelham in the Pearson and Homerville areas. About 50 minutes west of Homerville lay Adel and around 1:45 p.m., Adel was struck by the tornado. According to Cook County Emergency Management Director Johnny West, the heaviest damage was mostly located within the city, thought the rest of the county was also affected.
“The biggest thing for the people affected and one of the reasons why I like to get on the ground is because I want to see it firsthand and see what’s happening in the real world down here and the aftermath of the storm,” Kemp said, “but I also want them to know and hear from me and our team how well we’re working with the local officials and EMA employees, Homer (Bryson)’s team with GEM and the state troopers on the ground all across Cook County with traffic and security issues ever since the storm hit, and Commissioner William’s chainsaw strike teams from DNR.
“We’ve got a great team, but unfortunately we’ve got a lot of experience with storms; I’d like to quit having that experience, but I’d like the locals to know that we stand ready to help them and provide for them in the future,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.