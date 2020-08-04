MOULTRIE, Ga. — As the beginning of the fall term nears, PCOM South Georgia is preparing to welcome graduate students to the new Biomedical Sciences program.
The Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences is a two-year program that provides the opportunity for students to prepare for science careers or other avenues of professional study. During the first year, graduate students will join the college’s Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) students in some didactic classes. Edward Shaw, PhD, program director of Biomedical Sciences, explains that this practice prepares the students for the rigors of professional school, like medical, dental, veterinary, optometry and many others, should they choose to pursue that route.
“Most of our incoming graduate students have a goal of getting into a professional school,” Shaw said. “We want to mesh their learning with our DO students so they can see the rigor of professional school. It will give them a leg-up when it comes to the application process and beginning of their next step.”
Courtney Cook, a Sylvester native and incoming graduate student, is exactly what Shaw described. As a graduate of Fort Valley State University, Cook majored in biology with a concentration in allied health and is looking forward to applying to professional school after receiving her graduate degree.
“I knew I wanted to receive a master's degree before applying to medical school, and the biomedical sciences program at PCOM South Georgia seemed like the perfect fit,” she said. “The small class sizes and location were two of the top selling points for me. After receiving my degree from PCOM South Georgia, my plan is to attend medical school to become a pediatrician. Eventually, I want to open a private practice in or close to my hometown.”
After completing the first year of lectures, students will then choose a track for their second year. The track options offered at PCOM South Georgia include medical simulation, research and general studies. The medical simulation track prepares students to work with state-of-the-art technology that is housed in simulation centers such as the one at the Moultrie campus or at other organizations such as hospitals. The research track allows students to work alongside faculty at regional colleges and universities on research projects. General studies will further the students’ knowledge of science while requiring a thorough literature report, known as a keystone review.
A forensic science course is offered at the Philadelphia campus. PCOM South Georgia students have the option of taking classes in Philadelphia once a month for three days to learn about the evaluation of live and deceased victims, which prepares them to become medical and legal death investigators.
The inaugural biomedical sciences graduate class consists of 15 students from Florida, Alabama and Georgia including graduates of Valdosta State University, Albany State University, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Central Florida University, Florida Atlantic University, Mercer University and Columbus State University with degrees in biology, health sciences, psychology and biological sciences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.