MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Board of Education set a tentative date of July 18 for an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.
“Hopefully the medical climate of the community will be faring better by then and it will be safe to host this ceremony,” Colquitt County School Superintendent Doug Howell said during an online meeting of the board Monday night.
“We just want the students to have their special day,” Howell said. “Safety permitting, this will take place two weeks before teachers are set to go back to schools for pre-planning, and everyone should still be home before they take off for college or university or tech school. We might miss a few who are heading off to the military, but the majority of kids should still be at home for this.”
If all goes well, the event will begin at 8 a.m. July 18 at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Regardless, a virtual graduation is planned for Saturday, May 23, the date when the system had expected to hold graduation before coronavirus concerns forced the closing of schools in March.
The board’s meeting Monday was held via Facebook Live.
The school board also approved a new USDA-approved school nutrition wellness policy that will bar school events (occurring during the day) from serving food not made in a licensed bakery or food processing facility. This was done in an effort to take into consideration the students who have allergies as well as curb anxieties and improve safety measures brought on by the recent COVID-19 epidemic.
“What this regulation will do is, during the school day, it disallows kids who might bring food from home, where we can’t regulate the ingredients or packaging, to school to share during the school day and protects the children with allergies,” said Monika Griner, Colquitt County School nutrition director. “Unfortunately, this will eliminate the optional Colquitt County High School bake sales that raise funds for proms and other events, including class parties; or at least, the items sold will have to be commercially packaged.”
The board also approved a 50-cent increase in the price of an adult meal, citing the increase in the price of food as the reason.
“This is only for adult meals, like breakfasts and lunches. The children’s meal prices will stay the same,” Howell assured the public.
The board also approved the use of Digital Learning grant money awarded by the Georgia Department of Education in April for Okapilco Elementary School’s use. The school will use the approximate $94,000 to purchase 306 Chromebooks and carrying cases, as well as some additional Chromebooks for teacher use and various hotspots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.