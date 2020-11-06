MOULTRIE, Ga. – For the first time since the early spring, Colquitt County’s Superior Court system convened a grand jury Monday. The results were indictments passed down Tuesday in all 25 cases brought before the jury. These cases involve 31 individuals facing charges ranging from armed robbery to aggravated assault to arson to false imprisonment.
“It went well,” said District Attorney Brad Shealy. “I was glad to see that the citizens turned out for the grand jury. We met in the commissioners office meeting room in order to space out the chairs. We all wore masks. Nobody had any qualms. They were all willing to serve.”
This grand jury is for the August 2020 term which lasts four months. Shealy said it will meet again Dec. 10, and there could be anywhere from 50 to 70 cases up for indictment then.
The cases indicted Tuesday are as follows:
• Rebecca Parramoe, Curtis Robinson, Michael Benson and John Pendleton – two counts home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated assault.
• Heather Gay – three counts arson in the first degree, arson in the third degree.
• Alex Rowe – three counts arson in the first degree, arson in the third degree.
• Jeremy Gaines – two counts statutory rape.
• Aubrey Sumner – three counts aggravated assault (family violence) and three counts cruelty to children in the third degree.
• Gary Brock – false imprisonment, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during commission of a crime, two counts aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts attempted removal of weapon from public official, seven counts obstruction of an officer.
• Roland McCoy Jr. – four counts child molestation, solicitation of sodomy of child under 18.
• Austin McMurphy – aggravated sexual battery and simple battery (family violence).
• Angel Crissostomo, Jeremoris Davis and Jayvon Eugene Jordan – burglary in the first degree, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, theft by taking, possession of firearm by convicted felon (Crissostomo only).
• Terry Hozell Jr. – two counts aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, rape, statutory rape, sexual battery against a child under 16.
• Justin Hicks and Darby Carter – five counts burglary in the first degree, theft by taking.
• Carl Rogers – rape, aggravated assault, false imprisonment.
• William McMurphy – two counts child molestation, two counts statutory rape, two counts sexual exploitation of children, aggravated child molestation, recidivist.
• Ja’Keem Ward – statutory rape.
• Xachare Nunez – two counts aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
• Jatreyous Smith – aggravated assault, robbery by force.
• Lorenzo Wilson – aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of felony, theft by taking, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• David Daniels – three counts aggravated assault, false imprisonment, cruelty to children in the second degree, two counts cruelty to children in the third degree, child molestation.
• Tyteana Jones – four counts forgery in the first degree, four counts giving false information to a law enforcement officer, failure to carry license, simple battery, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree, identity fraud.
• Quincy Alford – statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, interference with child custody.
• Van Richardson – aggravated assault (family violence), criminal attempt to commit a felony, obstruction of an officer.
• Rodney Herndon – Aggravated assault, possession of knife during commission of a crime.
• Daniel Argo – Aggravated child molestation, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated sexual battery.
• Joseph Harris – two counts statutory rape, two counts aggravated child molestation, burglary in the first degree, possession of firearm by convicted felon, recidivist.
• Michael Cook – aggravated assault, possession of a knife during commission of a felony, obstruction of an officer.
Shealy said the next for all these cases will be the arraignment, where defendants can enter a plea and have an attorney appointed if they do not have one. Afterwards, it’s two weeks for filing motions before the trial cycle begins.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put the court system in Georgia at a standstill since mid-March as far as trials and indictments involving juries. In October, the Southern Judicial Circuit released a memo stating jury trials could return in January 2021 and that grand juries could be sworn in starting in late October. Nov. 2 was the first date set for grand jury selection in Colquitt County.
