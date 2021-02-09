MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Grand Jury handed down indictments last week, including in numerous theft cases.
In an indictment, a grand jury of local residents agrees there is enough evidence to justify prosecution of a defendant for a crime. Many felony crimes cannot move forward without an indictment, but some can, if they fit into specific rules. In those cases, the District Attorney’s Office can file an accusation instead of seeking a grand jury indictment.
Several theft accusations were released at the same time as the indictments on Feb. 2.
Indictments
• Semaj Jyquaris Willis, theft by deception and forgery in the first degree.
• Jack Denny Gay (also known as Denny Jack Gay) and Melissa Snyder, financial transaction card fraud and three counts of forgery in the fourth degree.
• Christopher Lane Layton, burglary in the second degree and two counts theft by taking.
• Ashley Claire Boyd, theft by taking and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Jose Lee Alvarado, Ruben Alvarez Pena and Francisco Anto Rodriguez-Lopez, burglary in the second degree and theft by taking.
• Matthew Rowland, burglary in the second degree.
• Cody Lee Tye and Cecil Jacob Dozier (AKA C.J.), theft by shoplifting. Dozier was also indicted on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Justin Clint Tiner, two counts of theft by shoplifting.
• Edwin Hernandez, burglary in the first degree and theft by taking.
Accusations
• John Glenn, three counts of theft by conversion.
• Travien Jamal Walker, theft by shoplifting.
• Jose Angel Martin, theft by taking.
• Tyler James Weeks, theft by taking.
• James Michael Wilson Jr., forgery in the third degree.
• Melissa Lea Conger, theft by taking, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
