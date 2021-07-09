MOULTRIE, Ga. — Three women accused in connection with the death of a child were indicted recently by the Colquitt County Grand Jury — two on homicide charges and the third with lying to police.
In an unrelated case, the grand jury also handed down a homicide indictment in connection with a fatal shooting from 2015.
On July 19, 2019, a fight occurred in the parking lot of Thomas Beauty Supply, 614 First Ave. S.E., between Karen Lashun Harrison, 28, and Terra Brown, 32, according to court documents.
At the time, Harrison was carrying her 3-month-old child and dropped him during the altercation, the documents said. The child landed on the pavement of the parking lot and was injured.
According to court documents, Harrison also made physical contact with Stevie Daniels, a parent of the same child, pushing Daniels with an open hand in the face and shoving him in the back with an open hand.
Nearby security camera footage recorded the fight, according to law enforcement at the time.
The child died from his injuries the following day at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Court documents accuse Carneata Clark, a family friend of Harrison, of later telling law enforcement that she had dropped the child while she was having a seizure at the Harrison household.
Harrison was indicted on charges of felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, murder in the second degree, cruelty to children in the second degree, involuntary manslaughter, affray, making a false statement and simple battery (family violence).
Brown was indicted on charges of murder in the second degree, involuntary manslaughter, affray and cruelty to children in the second degree.
Clark was indicted on charges of making a false statement.
In the second incident, Demarcus Cornelius Macklin was indicted on charges of malice murder and possession of firearm during commission of a felony in connection with the death of Eddie Harvey, a Doerun man who died less than a month after his release from prison, where he had served two years for burglary.
Harvey was found dead in his vehicle on April 21, 2015 with a pair of gunshot wounds, according to a statement made by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at the time.
An indictment is not a conviction. An indictment is a determination that enough evidence exists for the case to move forward. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.
