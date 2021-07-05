By Payton Fletcher
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Grand Jury handed down indictments June 25 against a Moultrie businessman accused of shooting a homeless man.
Richard E. Goodno was charged in May with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and was indicted on both charges.
Moultrie police said Goodno confronted Edward Woody after Woody allegedly exposed himself to an employee of Goodno Electric on Talmadge Drive. The confrontation at Woody’s camp in the nearby woods devolved into a verbal argument, police said, and Woody was shot.
A Moultrie Police Department statement at the time said Woody was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. An attempt to determine his current condition was unsuccessful.
A Colquitt Regional spokeswoman said the hospital has no record of treating a person by that name on the date of the shooting. The investigator in charge of the case said he can’t release Woody’s medical information because of federal privacy law. That same law prevents medical facilities from acknowledging they treated a patient if that patient hasn’t signed a waiver.
Police said at the time that they planned to charge Woody with indecent exposure after his release from the hospital, but neither the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office nor the MPD have a charge against him in their system as of Friday.
The indictment against Goodno was one of 10 indictments involving assaults that were handed down by the grand jury. The District Attorney's Office passed down two accusations of a similar nature.
Neither an indictment nor an accusation is a conviction. Both are determinations that enough evidence exists for the case to move forward. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Indictments
• John Kennedy Taylor; aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
• Terry Arnold Huckaby; aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
• Kyle Yarbarough; aggravated assault, rape and battery.
• Brandon Wade Pitts; criminal attempt to commit a felony and aggravated battery-family violence.
• Lavosky Marquis Hopkins; two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Earl A. Robertson; aggravated assault, aggravated battery, two counts of possession of a knife during commission of a felony and kidnapping.
• Joshua Bartalo Pietrzak; two counts of rape, aggravated sodomy and aggravated assault.
• Derrick Champion; aggravated assault.
• Al Jerome Young; two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated sodomy, two counts of terroristic threats and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Accusations
• Timbreonna Williams; aggravated assault and possession of a knife during commission of a felony.
• Zadadreah Herring; aggravated assault and possession of a knife during commission of a felony.
Other indictments
• Jerry Page, livestock theft.
• Jermaine Gibson; five counts of computer theft and five counts of financial transaction card fraud.
• Patrick Forsyth Thomas; two counts of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elder person, or resident.
