MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Grand Jury issued true bill indictments to a father and son who were involved in a felony murder case in early 2022.
An indictment is a decision by the Colquitt County Grand Jury that the prosecution has enough evidence to take the case to the Superior Court. It is not a conviction. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
The jury initially indicted Thomas Montgomery Weeks, of Norman Park, in the August 2022 term on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He pled not guilty in January 2023.
Weeks was re-indicted this month on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of felony charge, according to court documents.
Thomas Weeks is the son of Jeffery Lynn Weeks, who was also indicted in the August 2022 term. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of felony.
In June 2022, a Superior Court Judge set Thomas Weeks' bond at $250,000 and a month later denied a motion for a bond reduction, court documents showed.
Both men remain in custody at the Colquitt County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations placed the charges in connection with the death of John Asbery Taylor, who lived on the same property in a separate residence as the Weeks.
According to a press release at the time of the incident, the GBI was requested by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a homicide investigation that took place in the 2000 block of the Ellenton Norman Park Road in Norman Park on Feb. 8, 2022.
Deputies discovered Taylor deceased from a gunshot wound and Thomas Weeks with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. The GBI identified Taylor as the son-in-law of Jeffery Weeks and brother-in-law of Thomas Weeks.
“He had been in an argument earlier in the day with another person. The Weeks went to Taylor’s residence and confronted him about the earlier incident. During the confrontation, gunshots were exchanged that resulted in Taylor’s death,” the release said.
