MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 318 W. Central Ave. in Moultrie, Georgia.
The church was established in 1869 and is now pastored by the Rev. Michael L. Perry.
Grant Chapel AMEC is an organized body of believers in Christ that want to work with the community to help improve Moultrie and Colquitt County. Services are held on Wednesday night at 7 pm, on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. for church school and at 11 a.m. for morning worship.
You can reach the church by calling 229-454-4065 or visit their Facebook page listed as Grant Chapel.Moultrie.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are the Rev. Michael L. Perry and church members, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
