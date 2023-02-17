MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Arts Center of Moultrie and Sowega Council on Aging are working to turn a pilot project into a long-term partnership that will help meet the needs of senior citizens in Colquitt County.
The Council on Aging closed the Moultrie Senior Center in 2020 as the Covid pandemic raged. Covid spread easily in group gatherings, and older people were hit hardest by the disease. Among the council's efforts to meet the social needs of its clients was its Senior Center Without Walls, an online program that won the USAging Aging Innovations and Achievement Award.
But for many people, nothing compares to in-person interaction.
Last year, the council launched a pilot program with The Arts Center to provide senior recreation opportunities, according to Arts Center Director Connie Fritz. The Arts Center offered a variety of classes and workshops for those age 60 and over, including canvas painting, pottery, knitting and stained glass.
"We just threw out a variety of activities to see what would get traction," Fritz said.
As 2023 started, The Arts Center received a $4,000 grant from the council to continue the activities through June, and Fritz said they're looking forward to a four-year contract to start in July.
Because of some training the Arts Center staff had to go through, events didn't start until mid-January, when the Arts Center hosted a luncheon for seniors at which they asked what kind of activities the participants would like to have. Both the experiences during the pilot program and the responses at the luncheon have informed the Arts Center's plans, Fritz said.
Since then, the Arts Center hosted a trivia game Feb. 16.
The next event will be a concert by Unknown Lyric, scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 25. The concert will be open to anybody, but the Arts Center will provide free tickets to senior citizens, Fritz said.
Five events are planned in March, three in April and two in May, according to a schedule released by the Arts Center Feb. 13. The activities will be offered free or at a minimal cost, Fritz said.
She said the Arts Center is talking with the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority in hopes of getting senior access to the authority's swimming pools when they open. Usually there's a charge to use the pool, but Fritz said they hope to be able to use the grant to compensate the authority so seniors can swim for free.
"We hope to partner with other groups and organizations in the community to expand the opportunities," she said.
So far, The Arts Center workshops have used instructors who were already affiliated with them, but Fritz said anyone who has a talent they'd like to share can contact them about starting a class.
For more information, call The Arts Center at (229) 985-1922.
