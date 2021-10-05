MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System was recently awarded $38,960 to upgrade two career labs at Willie J. Williams Middle School.
As part of a $4.93 million state grant, the Ga. Department of Education awarded a portion of the Esser III ARP CTAE (Career, Technical and Agriculture Education) Equipment Grant to the CCSS.
This comes soon after the Colquitt County Board of Education approved upgrades to the C.A. Gray career labs in its August meeting. Those upgrades are being purchased with the CTAE Federal Perkins V Program Improvement Grant, according to Jeremy Jones, Colquitt County School System’s chief financial officer, who presented the purchases to the board in the same meeting.
The total $38,960 of the Esser grant will be split between Williams Middle School’s Engineering and Technology Lab and the food lab in the Family and Consumer Science classroom/lab, according to Tim Hobbs, Colquitt County CTAE director.
“The Engineering and Technology lab will receive $27,150 to replace the student and teacher station computers, which are outdated. The remaining $11,810 will be used to upgrade the food lab… The ranges will be replaced with convection ranges and the vent hood will also be replaced with microhoods,” Hobbs said in an email conversation Monday.
Other than repairs and general maintenance, the food lab has not been upgraded since the 1990s, Hobbs said. While the purchase of all this equipment still needs to be approved by the BoE, whose next meeting is on Oct. 11, the improvements will take even longer.
“These upgrades will take place as soon as [the Georgia Department of Education] releases the funding and we have approval from the BoE to purchase the equipment. Then orders will be placed. It could take several weeks for the Family and Consumer Science lab equipment and the computers to be delivered,” Hobbs stated.
Both the Esser and Perkins grants are applied for annually. Hobbs said that the Perkins grant is used for equipment upgrades, professional development, teacher travel and supplies that support the growth of a “non-traditional” population such as men in nursing or women in automotive.
