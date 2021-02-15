MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Agricultural and Rural Services Committee of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently gave out three grants to local elementary schools to assist in the teaching of agriculture.
Odom Elementary School plans to use part of its grant to purchase a double wheel hoe from Hoss Tools to help cultivate, weed, furrow, plow and hill plants in the school’s traditional garden, and to use the rest to help complete the expansion of the watering system for their garden area, according to the Chamber of Commerce.
Hamilton Elementary School plans to purchase additional supplies for its new greenhouse, including hand tools, soil bins, small workstation tables, Ziplock bags and biodegradable pots. These resources will let the students work in the greenhouse through the winter months and have plants ready to transplant in the spring, the chamber said.
R.B. Wright Elementary School will use the process of composting to create organic fertilizer for the gardens that will produce items for the school’s Market Day. They will purchase packing, succulents, pots and marketing products for Market Day, the chamber said. In addition to the agricultural side, Market Day allows the students to learn about being entrepreneurs.
The money for the one-time grants came from the cancellation of the Ag Committee’s annual Harvest Celebration Luncheon, the chamber said. The luncheon, which is intended to celebrate and show appreciation to local farmers, is a great time of fellowship as the farmers and others in the local ag-based community join together.
The luncheon was canceled for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the committee used the money that had been budgeted for it to fund the grants.
“We are proud to encourage students to learn more about the agricultural industry through our local elementary schools,” the chamber said in a press release. “This hands-on experience is a great opportunity to have fun while expanding their knowledge.”
