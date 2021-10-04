ESOL and Migrant Parent Night
C.A. Gray Junior High School welcomed parents to ESOL and Migrant Parent Night on Sept. 28. Amanda Grobe, Kelley Menjibar, Juan Ramirez and Ana Nunez spoke with the parents about how to help their children become successful in school.
