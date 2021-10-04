MEIGS, GA - John A. Wolter, 79, of Meigs, GA, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the online registry at www.cobbfuneral chapel.com.
Olen Stewart Davis, 79, of Moultrie, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
