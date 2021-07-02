Greater Believer's Worship Center

Shown cutting the ribbon are Pastor Benjie and Cathy Nobles, along with family, community friends and partners, as well as chamber Ambassadors and staff.

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Greater Believer’s Worship Center located at 824 Northside Drive in Moultrie, Georgia. 

Greater Believer’s Worship Center is a nontraditional, multi-cultural body of believers. The church was established in March of 2018 and is currently pastored by Pastor Benjie Nobles. 

They have Bible study on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sunday morning worship on Sunday at 11 a.m.  You can also attend a virtual inspirational service each Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. on their Facebook page listed as Greater Believer’s Worship Center. 

You can reach the church by calling 404-647-1920.

Shown cutting the ribbon are Pastor Benjie and Cathy Nobles, along with family, community friends and partners, as well as chamber Ambassadors and staff.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you