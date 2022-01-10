MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently announced Scotty Green, PharmD, as its 2021 Employee of the Year.
Green has worked at Colquitt Regional as a pharmacist for five years and serves as the lead for the Medication Safety Committee.
During the summer 2021 COVID surge, Green played a significant role in providing timely infusion services to the community and assisted in vaccination drive-thrus, according to a hospital press release. He has been a highly reliable resource to answer clinical questions about COVID medications, the release said.
