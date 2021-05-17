MOULTRIE, Ga. — Artist Greg Byrd — a Moultrie native now living in Florida — has been commissioned by Melanie Limbach to create an original work for the Barber-Tucker House.
Byrd was contacted by Limbach to create a piece as part of his signature “cheeky design” for the house to be on “permanent view,’' he told The Observer last week.
“Coming from Moultrie, this is a big feather in my hat,” Byrd said.
Limbach stated that she had seen Byrd’s works in businesses around Moultrie and him being a local talent was a big pull to add his artwork to the bed and breakfast.
“I want real art to decorate the house… Not one person paints the picture of Moultrie but Byrd creates just one piece of it and I wanted a piece of that puzzle on display in the house,” stated Limbach.
Byrd has already begun work on the piece and will be hand-delivering it to Limbach in about three weeks. He stated that his paintings are designed to allow the backgrounds to tell the story of his paintings.
“For this painting, a magnolia will be on the centerfield surrounded by my ‘cheeky design,’” said Byrd. “I promised Limbach that this painting will be the only one of my works with a magnolia depicted.”
The logo of the Barber-Tucker House is based on a magnolia, according to Limbach. Byrd stated that he plans to have the painting finished before the Barber-Tucker House hosts its July 4 extravaganza.
“I wanted there to be a community event,” Limbach said. “We didn’t get to host one last year but we are going to be displaying his painting and we are going to have some great festivities.”
Limbach stated there are plans for food trucks, live music and a speech by Lt. Col. Paul Nagy. If you would like to contact Byrd for commissions you can find him online or at 407-678-6149.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.