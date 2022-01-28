MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two new members have joined the Sunbelt Ag Expo team. Olivia Griffin and Alexis Griner are excited about their future at the Expo.
Griffin, a graduate of the University of Georgia, is the new project and events coordinator. She said she is eager to jump right in as the new Calico Arts and Crafts Shows coordinator and as the lead office contact for Expo events including the Antique Tractor Parade, Young Farmer Q-Fest and Supper, Farmer of the Year, Stock Dog Trials, Southeastern Hay contest, and more.
Originally from Funston, Griffin is ecstatic to be back in the community that she grew up in, according to a press release from the Sunbelt Expo. Growing up, she attended the Expo with her father every year and enjoyed the livestock exhibits and the Georgia Grown cooking stage. She also recalls volunteering in the ticket booths at the event for many years with the local FCCLA chapter. When not working, Griffin enjoys supporting the shops and restaurants in downtown Moultrie, being outside, or traveling with her friends.
“I’m so excited to assist in planning and to have a part in the behind-the-scenes tasks that go into the Expo and Calico, and to have a hand in events that are so important to our small community,” Griffin said. “I look forward to meeting exhibitors, crafters, and guests that visit Moultrie from all over!”
Another recent addition to the team is Alexis Griner. Griner is serving as the new accounting and administration coordinator. A native of Moultrie, she will soon graduate from Valdosta State University.
“I am most excited about being back in my hometown seeing familiar faces often while still being able to meet new people that the Sunbelt Ag Expo and Calico bring to South Georgia,” Griner said.
Griner has experienced both Calico and the Expo and recalls working at the Colquitt County FFA food booth in middle school. In her free time, Alexis enjoys cooking for family and friends and playing golf. She enjoys traveling out West during the winter and is especially fond of snow skiing.
“As we turn the page onto 2022, we are excited to have Olivia and Alexis join the Expo team. Both are Moultrie natives who will bring new ideas and energy to our outstanding staff,” said Expo Executive Director Chip Blalock.
Other team members include:
- Mandy Walker, vice president for exhibitor relations.
- Cody Mitchell, vice president for agronomic research.
- Cali Mendoza, foreman.
- Becca Turner, marketing/public relations on behalf of Oak + Willow Creatives.
- Lila Craft, student intern.
- Lane Weeks, student intern.
To reach any of the team members, please visitsunbeltexpo.com/contact or call (229) 985-1968.
