MOULTRIE, Ga. — A former state senator brought his campaign for the Georgia secretary of state’s post to Moultrie Wednesday.
Floyd Griffin, who also served as the first Black mayor of Milledgeville, spoke to about 35 people outside Friendship Baptist Church on Sixth Avenue Northwest.
Griffin said his effort to unseat Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “isn’t about Floyd Griffin. It’s about this state and the situation we’re in.”
He criticized the passage of Senate Bill 202 as an effort to suppress the vote of all Georgians but especially of African-Americans.
“Voting should not be a hassle,” Griffin said. “It should be one of the easiest things we do.”
SB202 included wide-ranging election reforms but especially targeted absentee ballots, requiring a state identification to request a ballot or to submit one, limiting who can assist in filling one out and setting rules about drop boxes for returning the ballots.
Because of the changes, Griffin urged the people around him to vote in person, either during early voting that starts Monday or on election day May 24.
“Stay away from absentee ballots unless you’re sure you know what you’re doing,” he said.
Griffin said SB202 is now the law of the land and if he’s elected secretary of state, it would be his job to enforce it. Meanwhile he would also be working with legislative leaders and the governor to try to improve it, he said.
He said the first thing he’d do if elected would be an audit of this year’s election, which is the first under the rules of SB202. Then he’d hold listening sessions across the state to hear from elections officials and from voters about their experiences. He said he’d be looking for things that need to be fixed, and he’d take that information to the legislature to work to improve them.
One key issue is a change to the power of the secretary of state post itself. SB202 moved the secretary from the chairmanship of the state Elections Board to a non-voting seat on the board.
“The secretary of state is the chief elections officer in the state and doesn’t have any power on the board? It doesn’t make sense,” Griffin said.
Many people saw that provision in SB202 as an attack against Raffensperger. In 2020, Raffensperger responded to the COVID pandemic by altering rules about absentee ballots, including adding drop boxes in each county and sending absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in the state. Use of absentee ballots in that year’s presidential election was several times more than what happened in a normal election and voter turnout was impressive, but many Republicans blamed Raffensperger for the defeat of Republican President Donald Trump and the loss of both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats to Democrats.
Raffensperger faces three opponents from within his own party May 24, and the winner of that contest will face the Democratic nominee in November.
Griffin is one of five Democrats who hope to be that nominee.
Griffin, who’ll turn 78 on the day of the primary election, touted his variety of experience. He served as an Army helicopter pilot in Vietnam then continued with his military career after the war, retiring in 1990 as a colonel. After his retirement, he came home to Milledgeville, where he and his sister took over Slater’s Funeral Home from their parents.
Three years later he ran for state senate and won, which he said made him the first African American in Georgia to represent a majority white district in the senate. He ran for lieutenant governor in 1998, the first African American to run for that position in the 20th century. He lost to Mark Taylor of Albany.
“He defeated me and everybody else,” Griffin recalled, “but we remained friends.”
He said Taylor was an early supporter of his run for secretary of state.
After the lieutenant governor’s race, Griffin was elected mayor of Milledgeville, the first Black person to hold that position. He served 2002-2006.
He retired from the funeral home in 2017.
