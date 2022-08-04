MOULTRIE, Ga. — The president of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority is leaving for a job in private industry.
Barbara Grogan, who has been president of the economic development group since 2019, will be the government affairs director for Kinetic, which is a business unit of Windstream, a privately held communications and software company. The company announced her hiring on social media July 31.
“We have so much good activity going on throughout the state that we felt it was important to add another person to the team -- and Barbara is a perfect fit,” said Kinetic state operations President Michael Foor.
Grogan, a native of Norman Park, will work alongside Kinetic state government affairs Vice President Deana Hawkins-Perry.
Prior to becoming president of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority, Grogan was executive director of the Sumter County Development Authority. She was previously an aide to then-U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., and four House members.
She earned a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in family and consumer sciences from the University of Georgia.
On Wednesday, the Development Authority agreed to hire The Chason Group, a headhunting firm that specializes in economic development leadership jobs, to seek candidates to fill Grogan’s position. The timing of Grogan’s departure wasn’t announced, but she participated in Wednesday’s meeting in her usual role.
