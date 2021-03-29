MOULTRIE, Ga. — In observation of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Never Lost will be hosting a pinwheel awareness campaign.
Businesses can have a “pinwheel garden” set up outside their office and the planting will begin later this week. The pinwheels are to be a reminder that children should be able to grow and thrive under healthy conditions, according to Hannah Phillips, the operations director of Never Lost.
“We call them our pinwheels for prevention. The mission is to spread awareness throughout the month that multiple children throughout the world deal with abuse and it can affect them later in life,” said Phillips.
Partnering with Never Lost during the campaign is free. Businesses can apply for a pinwheel garden throughout the month of April, according to Phillips.
Pinwheel planting will begin on the first and continue throughout the month. Currently the Moultrie Chamber of Commerce and Colony Bank have already partnered with Never Lost.
If you would like to apply for a pinwheel garden you can reach Never Lost at 229-502-9904 or at info@neverlost.org.
