HAHIRA, Ga. -- WWALS charter board member Bret Wagenhorst will guide a free tour of the Little River from Red Roberts Landing to Reed Bingham State Park Lake, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 29.
Paddlers will learn about natural history of the river, from flora and fauna to aspects of rivers and black water: oxbows, tannic acid, river foam, hairpin curves and breakthroughs, sloughs, silt deposition sides, etc. If more than eight boats sign up, organizers will add another tour guide.
The tour will make stops at various locations for short learning experiences. The tour will last at least 1-1/2 hours, and possibly up to 2 1/2 or 3 hours depending on water level, paddle speed, and number of questions. There will be a briefing before and after on land.
Registration is free, online-only, in advance. This is a WWALS members-only event. If you are not a WWALS member, you can become one at the event, or online. There is no charge for this paddle, other than a $5 park entrance fee and any boat rental fees to the park. Please contact the park in advance about any boat rentals. Paddlers are encouraged to donate to this WWALS fundraiser. Sponsors will be listed on a sign at the event and in social media and other postings.
For registration, sponsorship, and park fees, see www.wwals.net.
