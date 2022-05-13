MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie American Legion Post 324 will place flags to honor veterans’ graves at Westview Cemetery in Moultrie, Ga on Friday, May 27, at 5 p.m.
Debra Stone, a Vietnam War veteran, and Kevin Sumner, a Cold War veteran, ask for parents and grandparents to bring their children and grandchildren to honor those who have sacrificed to defend the country.
“The purpose of the Memorial Day program is to challenge all grandparents in the community to pass patriotism down to the younger generations,” said Stone.
Last year, participants planted flags within the first eight lanes of the cemetery. Post 324 will plant flags at approximately 500 graves within the first 13 lanes of the cemetery this year.
The groups will assemble at the Goff Road entrance and line up at their assigned lane in the cemetery. Participants will receive flags, an instruction booklet, a small hammer and a large nail.
Due to the uneven ground, participants are advised to wear comfortable, enclosed walking shoes.
Participants are not limited to able-bodied walkers. The cemetery lanes are assessable for participants with wheelchairs and baby strollers.
Community members without any children or grandchildren in the area can still participate with a youth group from a local church or neighborhood.
“When toddlers or young people see their families planting flags then it instills a personal memory of patriotism in them,” said Stone.
Potential participants should stop by the American Legion tent near the Confederate Monument on Saturday, May 14, or contact Debra Stone at 610-554-5750 for more information.
The Moultrie American Legion Post 324 is a nonprofit patriotic veterans organization. Its mission is to support America’s veterans, promote patriotism and honor and encourage responsible citizenship in our youth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.