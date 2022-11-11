MOULTRIE, Ga. — Six Colquitt County organizations laid wreaths Friday during the county's annual Veterans Day commemoration.
Participating groups include American Legion Post 324, the John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Moultrie Federated Guild, the National Society of Colonial Dames, the South Georgia Veterans Bus Committee and the 2nd Brigade Motorcycle Club.
This was the first year the motorcycle club has participated.
In addition to the wreath-laying, Staci DeRosso sang the national anthem, Mike Horton told the history of Veterans Day and the Rev. Matt Peek, pastor of First Baptist Church of Moultrie, was the keynote speaker.
"What can I, a non-veteran, say to veterans?" Peek asked rhetorically. "It's simple: Thank you."
Nancy Coleman, regent of the John Benning Chapter of DAR, encouraged participants to purchase wreaths to place on veterans' graves. The DAR chapter is participating in the national Wreaths Across America program for that purpose. Members will be set up at Downtown Moultrie's Second Saturday event on Nov. 12, but Coleman said that will be the last day they can take orders. Wreaths are $15 each and can be picked up Dec. 17.
