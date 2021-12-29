MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie woman remains hospitalized a week after a pair of wrecks sent seven people to area hospitals.
Two others of the victims were transferred to medical facilities outside the area in serious condition. Because those other facilities were not identified, their current conditions could not be determined.
4:49 p.m. Dec. 22
Belinda Carroll Jackson, of Moultrie, is in stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, a hospital spokeswoman said Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Three children in her car were taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center with complaints of injuries. Ten-year-old Landon Jackson and 6-year-old Caleb Jackson were treated and released, a Colquitt Regional spokeswoman said, but Kyler Jackson was in serious condition and transferred to another medical facility, which the spokeswoman did not identify.
Belinda Jackson was the driver of a 2008 Toyota Sienna that was heading southbound on Rossman Dairy Road Dec. 22. The Georgia State Patrol said the Sienna was in the northbound lane when it struck the front of a 2008 Honda CRV, which was driven by Arturo Alonso Garcia, also of Moultrie.
Alonso Garcia complained of injury but was not taken for treatment, the GSP said.
The GSP report did not indicate that any charges had been filed.
9:23 p.m. Dec. 23
Malcolm Dean Brown, of Tifton, died Dec. 24 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital following a wreck the previous day.
Brown was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Veterans Parkway, fleeing Colquitt County deputies in a 2011 Kia Optima. Desmond Deontay Johnson, of Norman Park, was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima eastbound on North Main Street. Johnson was crossing Veterans Parkway onto Ga. Highway 35/U.S. Highway 319 when the front of the Optima struck the side of his car.
Brown and a passenger, Heather Jones, of Omega, were both taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Brown died the next day, and the TMH spokeswoman said Wednesday that Jones is no longer listed as a patient.
The spokeswoman for Colquitt Regional Medical Center said Johnson was taken to that facility but has since been transferred elsewhere. He was in serious condition when he left Colquitt Regional, she said.
