MOULTRIE, Ga. – The driver of a Dodge pickup faces a long list of charges after he allegedly fled from a Georgia State Patrol road check on New Year's night.
At 5:08 p.m, GSP Troopers First Class William Rineer and Derrick Pitts were conducting a supervisor-approved road check at the intersection of Ellenton Omega Road and Roundtree Bridge Road when the 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 stopped in the roadway.
“He stopped in the middle of the road and started backing up in reverse with cars behind him. He [then] made an improper U-turn on a double yellow line,” Rineer said by phone Friday.
The troopers began to approach the truck when the driver began traveling south on Ellenton Omega Road at a high rate of speed, the report stated.
“I was in front and I noticed he was traveling at a high rate of speed, so I checked him with my radar. I was able to check his speed at 86 [miles per hour] in a 25 [miles per hour zone] going back into Ellenton,” he explained.
The pickup driver then attempted to make a right turn onto Berrien Avenue but lost control of the vehicle striking a mailbox next to the City Hall building. The truck continued to flee.
“The driver continued west on Berrien Avenue driving recklessly through the residential area then turning right onto College Street heading northbound. The driver went into a dirt driveway and into a cotton field,” the GSP report said.
After driving through the cotton field for several minutes, the driver fled out of the cotton field and onto Cool Springs Ellenton Road through a resident’s yard. He then entered a cabbage field.
“There were two different houses [within the cabbage field] with residents outside and [the driver] drove through their yards,” Rineer said.
The troopers attempted the precision immobilization technique, also known as the PIT maneuver, twice but the truck avoided them and entered the field again.
“At this time, I decided to terminate the pursuit by striking the gray Dodge truck in the passenger’s side with the front of my patrol car. I pushed the Dodge into some underbrush and small tree,” Pitts wrote in his report. “I made the decision to terminate the pursuit due to the reckless driving manner the driver was displaying. We had already [driven] through several yards. I knew the area, there was a community on Cool Springs Ellenton Road that had kids and family that played soccer outside.”
The driver exited the truck and began to run through the wood but was struck with a Taser after failing to comply with instructions, the troopers said. He was taken into custody without further incident.
“Once the vehicle was removed from the tree line, I found a clear pipe with white residue in it along the tree line next to where the driver's door was. While searching the vehicle, we discovered an open container of alcoholic beverage in the cup holder. We also located another pipe with burnt green leafy substance in it. We also found several small baggies with white powder in them,” Rineer’s report said.
Antonio Lara Jr., 26 of 196 Lisa Lane, faces felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (meth), and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
His additional charges include a probation violation, failure to appear, illegal parking, improper u-turn, speeding, improper backing, two counts of DUI - alcohol, two counts of hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident, improper tires, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of the road, two counts of failure to maintain lane, open container in vehicle, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, driver to exercise due care and driving while license suspended or revoked.
