MOULTRIE, Ga. — A public school teacher is touring the state, hoping to attract attention to her run for the state’s highest office.
Kandiss Taylor, of Baxley, visited Moultrie Wednesday for a meet-and-greet with a small group of supporters at the Colquitt County Courthouse.
Taylor is a candidate for governor in the Republican primary against incumbent Brian Kemp, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, Catherine Davis and Tom Williams. The winner of the May 24 primary will face Stacey Abrams, the only Democratic Party candidate, in the November general election.
With her slogan “Jesus, Guns and Babies” painted on the side of her bus, Taylor portrays herself as a conservative “everywoman” trying to take government back from politicians.
“I’m just one of the people,” she said Wednesday. “I’m not from the establishment.”
As a teacher, Taylor’s first issue is public education.
“I can’t complain about what is going on if I’m not willing to do something about it,” she said on her website, kandisstaylor.com. “The Governor's budget is 60% education, and who better to clean things up than a public school educator who knows where and what to cut!”
She is specifically against Critical Race Theory, comprehensive sex education and social emotional learning.
“These programs are rooted in oppression, making students feel victimized and uncomfortable,” she said on her website. “We must protect our children and establish a learning environment where they can practice patriotism.”
She said her other concerns include prison reform, addressing crime, mental health improvements, serving veterans and fighting the opioid crisis.
